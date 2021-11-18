Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Increases By 190.5%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 190.5% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:PUI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

