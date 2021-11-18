Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Drops By 80.0%

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:JW.B opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

