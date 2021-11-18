Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Declines By 53.4%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 125,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LFTR remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,001. Lefteris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.