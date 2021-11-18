Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Decreases By 71.8%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the October 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 113,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 99,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 942,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 19,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

