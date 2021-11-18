Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 77.1%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MTSFY opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44.
About Mitsui Fudosan
