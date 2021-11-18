Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 77.1%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTSFY opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.