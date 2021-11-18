Short Interest in Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Increases By 66.7%

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NFTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,925. Nofire Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About Nofire Technologies
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Nofire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nofire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.