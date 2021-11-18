Short Interest in Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Increases By 66.7%

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NFTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,925. Nofire Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Nofire Technologies

NoFire Technologies, Inc engages in the development of coatings and textile wrap systems, and provision of intumescent technology and passive fire protection solutions. It offers its products for the construction, industrial, transportation, maritime, military and nuclear industry. The company was founded on July 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Upper Saddle River, NJ.

