Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Increases By 135.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the October 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.5 days.

Shares of POFCF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

