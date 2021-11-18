Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Increases By 63.4%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 837,000 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the October 14th total of 512,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEYUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of PEYUF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

