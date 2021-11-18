Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Decreases By 46.7%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PreveCeutical Medical stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 53,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,481. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About PreveCeutical Medical
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.