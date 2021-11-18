Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Decreases By 46.7%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PreveCeutical Medical stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 53,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,481. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

