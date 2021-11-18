Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Drops By 45.9%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on SAFRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of Safran stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 77,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,573. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.