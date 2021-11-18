Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Decreases By 55.3%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSDOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Shiseido in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SSDOY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. 27,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $79.55.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

