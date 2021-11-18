Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Decreases By 55.3%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.97. 27,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,050. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSDOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Shiseido in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

