Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Increases By 142.9%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBEAU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,717. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

