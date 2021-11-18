Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Drops By 79.5%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the October 14th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

