Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Decreases By 71.4%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of SMFKY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

