Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Expands By 180.1%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the October 14th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Tastemaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

