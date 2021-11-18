Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Decreases By 66.7%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $$4.77 on Thursday. Till Capital has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.
Till Capital Company Profile
