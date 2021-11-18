Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Grows By 283.7%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 283.7% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%. On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

