Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Expands By 100.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WACLY opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.35. Wacoal has a 52 week low of $95.60 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wacoal Company Profile
