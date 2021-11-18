Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Expands By 100.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WACLY opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.35. Wacoal has a 52 week low of $95.60 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

