Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Grows By 387.9%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 387.9% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,230,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $119,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 119.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 61,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

