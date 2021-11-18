SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,384 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $72,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SIBN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 430,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,988. The company has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

