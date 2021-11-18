Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Down 2.9%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $68.43. Approximately 2,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

