Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SMMNY traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.10. 43,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,590. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

