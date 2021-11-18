Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 134793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $13,547,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

