Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,930 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

