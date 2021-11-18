Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,930 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $22.70.
Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
