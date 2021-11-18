Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SLN traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

