Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $1,037,350.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SLAB opened at $206.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average is $150.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $222,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

