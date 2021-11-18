SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIL. National Bankshares reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

