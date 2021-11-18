Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.52

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.52 and last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 2583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

