Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.52

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.52 and last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 2583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.
SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 2.13.
In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.