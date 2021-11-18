SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $22.85. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 1,105 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKYT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

