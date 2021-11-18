Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.56. 17,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.96. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

