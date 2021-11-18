SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Moderna comprises about 0.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $501,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 189.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.47. 124,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,028,133. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

