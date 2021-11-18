Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $220,429.80 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56.

On Friday, October 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40.

Snap stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,962,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,007,547. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $291,169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

