SnowGem (XSG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001027 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 72.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

