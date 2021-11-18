Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $18.16

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $17.58. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $692.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 329,529 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,088,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Sohu.com by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 192,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sohu.com by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,926 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

