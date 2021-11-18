Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $9.02 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

