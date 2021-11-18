Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Issues Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sonos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 190,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.