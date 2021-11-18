Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 225,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.