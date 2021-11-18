Space Cow Boy (SCB) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.14 or 0.00058541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $42,171.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00218369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00086934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

