Spaceswap SHAKE Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded up 96.8% against the dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,354.81 or 0.02263272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $256,662.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00068938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00091033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,341.02 or 1.00802360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.86 or 0.07076199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

