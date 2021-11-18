Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

LOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). Equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -20.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

