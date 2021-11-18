SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XITK opened at $227.44 on Thursday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a one year low of $180.24 and a one year high of $265.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.48.

