SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.29. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

