SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

