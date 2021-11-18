SPI Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,695% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,135 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter worth $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

SPI stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. SPI Energy has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

