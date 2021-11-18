Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPX. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £124.70 ($162.92).

Shares of LON SPX opened at £161.65 ($211.20) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($225.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of £158.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £213.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The firm has a market cap of £11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 58.11.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

