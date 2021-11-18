Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Spire has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

