Sportcash One (SCONEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,233.00

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $330,255.04 and $51,233.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00070747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.23 or 0.99957292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,247.94 or 0.07036748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

