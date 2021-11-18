Spruce Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.14). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

SPRB stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

