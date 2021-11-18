SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,648. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

